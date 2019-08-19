[SBS Star] VIDEO: SuperM's First Dance Practice Video Unveils

SM Entertainment's 'joint group' SuperM's first dance practice video was released online.On August 18, SM Entertainment dropped the very first video of SuperM on YouTube.The agency explained that the video was filmed in SuperM's practice room on August 13.In this 30-second video, the members of SuperM were seen working hard on practicing their dance moves together.In addition to being filming in black and white, the scenes switched too quickly that it was hard to tell who each member was.Despite that, it was not hard to tell that they shared the same energy and passion for dance.No sound was included in the video, but it still got a lot of fans around the world totally hyped up about SuperM's upcoming debut.They said, "Yep, it seems pretty clear to me that their superb performance will wreck the whole industry.", "I honestly can't wait until they make debut!", "Just wow. What else can I say?", and so on.SuperM consists of seven members of existing boy groups at SM Entertainment; SHINee's TAEMIN, EXO's BAEKHYUN and KAI, NCT's TAEYONG, MARK, LUCAS and TEN.The group is scheduled to make its official debut in October.(Credit= 'SuperM' YouTube)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)