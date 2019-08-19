SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Chainsmokers Shares New Photo with BLACKPINK; But Where Is JISOO?
[SBS Star] The Chainsmokers Shares New Photo with BLACKPINK; But Where Is JISOO?

작성 2019.08.19 17:21
American DJ/music producer duo The Chainsmokers shared a new photo taken with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's LISA, JENNIE, and ROSÉ.

On August 19, The Chainsmokers took their official Instagram account to share a photo of themselves featuring the three BLACKPINK members.

Along with the photo, they wrote, "Fell in love 3 times last night."
The Chainsmokers, BLACKPINKAs both The Chainsmokers and BLACKPINK performed on 'SUMMER SONIC 2019', one of the biggest music festivals of Japan, fans believe that the photo was taken at the backstage of the event.

However, fans wondered why JISOO was seen nowhere in the picture, stating that this is her second time being absent in the group photo with other artist following the one with American singer Ariana Grande.
JISOOLater on it turned out that JISOO had to rush back to Korea right shortly after the group's performance, as she was scheduled to attend a fashion brand's event.

(Credit= 'thechainsmokers' Instagram, 'Spinel CAM' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
