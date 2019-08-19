[SBS Star] INFINITE L Leaves Woollim Entertainment

L (Kim Myung-soo) of K-pop boy group INFINITE will be parting ways with Woollim Entertainment.On August 19, L took his personal Instagram account to share a photo of his handwritten letter to his fans.L's letter reads as follows:Hello, this is Kim Myung-soo... L.First, I want to bow my head in apology to INSPIRIT (INFINITE's official fan club) for greeting you for the first time in a while with such unfortunate news, and I also want to express my gratitude for always giving me a warm support.My heart feels heavy because of what I'm going to share might be hurtful to INSPIRIT, who have always sent me so much love.With last week as the end, my contract with Woollim came to an end.After a lot of thought and consideration, I made a difficult decision to stand on my own.I felt like I need a new challenge in my life, and now I'm going to start the new challenge.While being in Woollim for the long period of 10 years since my trainee days through my debut until now, I have learned, grown, and felt a lot of things. Time seems to have passed very quickly.All moments spent together with INSPIRIT after debuting as a member of INFINITE have been happy times.To the members of INFINITE who I spent all my time with, I want to say thank you and I promise that we will always be together.It is difficult to explain in words just how much strength INFINITE and INSPIRIT have given me since our debut up until now.Although we may be together in somewhat different forms and ways than before, we will continue to support and believe in each other.And to CEO Lee Joong-yeop, vice president Lee Ji-young, and all Woollim family who have allowed me to have unforgettable and valuable times and happiness, I will work hard with a grateful heart to repay all of your support.In addition, I will continue to be with the INFINITE members, and will do my best to be with them whenever they need me.Thank you, INSPIRIT, for trusting me and giving me so much love this whole time. I will work my hardest to greet you all soon. Thank you for reading this all the way to the end. Kim Myung-soo.Debuted as a member of INFINITE in 2010, L received incessant love from the public with his singing and acting career.(Credit= 'kim_msl' Instagram)(SBS Star)