SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] This YouTuber Pretends to Be BTS JUNGKOOK & Fans Think He Is Real JUNGKOOK?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] This YouTuber Pretends to Be BTS JUNGKOOK & Fans Think He Is Real JUNGKOOK?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.20 18:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This YouTuber Pretends to Be BTS JUNGKOOK & Fans Think He Is Real JUNGKOOK?
One Japanese YouTuber turned into K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK in his recent video, and the group's fans are showing mixed reactions to it.

On August 13, one Japanese YouTuber uploaded a video titled, '[BTS] Harajuku panics as I pretend to be BTS JUNGKOOK'.
YouTubers named 'コムドット'In the video, the five Japanese men who run the channel were seen drawing lots to pick one person to carry out their plan―walking down the streets in disguise while pretending to be JUNGKOOK.
YouTubers named 'コムドット'When one of them showed up at Harajuku, Tokyo wearing black sunglasses and a mask, others started to trick people around them and made them think that the person standing in front them is JUNGKOOK himself; not a random guy in disguise.
YouTubers named 'コムドット'Then, hundreds of people gathered around and took their cell phones out to take his picture even though the YouTubers just referred to him as 'Guku' (JUNGKOOK's nickname in Japan) instead of calling him by his real name when spreading the word.
BTS JUNGKOOKHowever, it seems like not everyone enjoyed their little stunt since some of them commented, "That's just rude.", "They caused a major inconvenience with no apparent reason and took JUNGKOOK's name in vain.", and so on.

But the ones who loved it showed a bit different reaction and left comments like, "Well, I found it quite funny.", "It's fun because he does not look like JUNGKOOK at all.", and many more.
 

(Credit= 'コムドット' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992