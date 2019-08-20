[SBS Star] This YouTuber Pretends to Be BTS JUNGKOOK & Fans Think He Is Real JUNGKOOK?

One Japanese YouTuber turned into K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK in his recent video, and the group's fans are showing mixed reactions to it.On August 13, one Japanese YouTuber uploaded a video titled, '[BTS] Harajuku panics as I pretend to be BTS JUNGKOOK'.In the video, the five Japanese men who run the channel were seen drawing lots to pick one person to carry out their plan―walking down the streets in disguise while pretending to be JUNGKOOK.When one of them showed up at Harajuku, Tokyo wearing black sunglasses and a mask, others started to trick people around them and made them think that the person standing in front them is JUNGKOOK himself; not a random guy in disguise.Then, hundreds of people gathered around and took their cell phones out to take his picture even though the YouTubers just referred to him as 'Guku' (JUNGKOOK's nickname in Japan) instead of calling him by his real name when spreading the word.However, it seems like not everyone enjoyed their little stunt since some of them commented, "That's just rude.", "They caused a major inconvenience with no apparent reason and took JUNGKOOK's name in vain.", and so on.But the ones who loved it showed a bit different reaction and left comments like, "Well, I found it quite funny.", "It's fun because he does not look like JUNGKOOK at all.", and many more.(Credit= 'コムドット' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)