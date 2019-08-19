[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Personally Clarifies His Relationship with TWICE MOMO

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul spoke up about his dating rumors with girl group TWICE's member MOMO for the first time.On August 17 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', HeeChul mentioned his recent dating rumors with MOMO.During the opening of the show, one of the cast members Min Kyung Hoon said, "HeeChul might not show up today, because he might feel too uncomfortable. It's right after the dating rumors have gone around with you-know-who, so..."Just as when Min Kyung Hoon finished talking, HeeChul walked into the studio while dancing TWICE's 'Dance The Night Away'.After HeeChul sat down, Min Kyung Hoon playfully said, "If I'm being entirely honest here, I'm a bit disappointed with HeeChul."All of a sudden, Min Kyung Hoon turned to HeeChul and grabbed him by his collar, then said, "How could you do that to me? What really is going on between you and her? Tell me the truth."HeeChul responded with a laugh, "I'm honestly not with her. I like you the most, Kyung Hoon."He continued, "If I ever get a girlfriend, then I promise to let you know. I'll tell you about it before anybody else."Back on August 6, it was reported that HeeChul and MOMO have been in a relationship for about two years.Not long after the report was published, however, both HeeChul and MOMO's management agency stated that they were close friends.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'kimheenim' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)