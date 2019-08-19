SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Personally Clarifies His Relationship with TWICE MOMO
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Personally Clarifies His Relationship with TWICE MOMO

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.19 15:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Personally Clarifies His Relationship with TWICE MOMO
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul spoke up about his dating rumors with girl group TWICE's member MOMO for the first time.

On August 17 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', HeeChul mentioned his recent dating rumors with MOMO.

During the opening of the show, one of the cast members Min Kyung Hoon said, "HeeChul might not show up today, because he might feel too uncomfortable. It's right after the dating rumors have gone around with you-know-who, so..."Min Kyung HoonJust as when Min Kyung Hoon finished talking, HeeChul walked into the studio while dancing TWICE's 'Dance The Night Away'.

After HeeChul sat down, Min Kyung Hoon playfully said, "If I'm being entirely honest here, I'm a bit disappointed with HeeChul."

All of a sudden, Min Kyung Hoon turned to HeeChul and grabbed him by his collar, then said, "How could you do that to me? What really is going on between you and her? Tell me the truth."HeeChulHeeChul responded with a laugh, "I'm honestly not with her. I like you the most, Kyung Hoon."

He continued, "If I ever get a girlfriend, then I promise to let you know. I'll tell you about it before anybody else."HeeChulBack on August 6, it was reported that HeeChul and MOMO have been in a relationship for about two years.

Not long after the report was published, however, both HeeChul and MOMO's management agency stated that they were close friends.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'kimheenim' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992