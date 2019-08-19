[SBS Star] "I Think He Loved Me Briefly" Koo Hye Sun's Past Interview Resurfaces

In light of their divorce, actress Koo Hye Sun's past interview about her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon resurfaced online.Back in July this year, Koo Hye Sun sat down for a press interview to celebrate the release of her first novel 'Heart-shaped Tears'.During the interview, one reporter asked Koo Hye Sun, "Between you and Ahn Jae Hyeon, who would you say is the more affectionate?"Koo Hye Sun answered, "I'd say I am. I think he loved me quite briefly. These days, it feels like I'm the only one who is in love. I'm way too affectionate with him right now."She continued, "Before our marriage, I hated reaching out to him first. But now, I'm the one who calls first asking where he is and what he's up to."While Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon have long been known to be the most lovey-dovey celebrity couple in Korea, this unexpected answer surprised many.Although the response was overlooked as Koo Hye Sun's joke to show off their friendly relationship, it is now being resurfaced as the evidence of their marital struggles which ultimately led to their divorce.People are assuming that Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's relationship was actually in trouble at the time of the interview.According to their management agency HB Entertainment, both Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon agreed to get a divorce.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)