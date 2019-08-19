SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Se Chan & HAHA Accuse Lee Kwang Soo of Being Too Stingy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Se Chan & HAHA Accuse Lee Kwang Soo of Being Too Stingy

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.19 13:27 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Se Chan & HAHA Accuse Lee Kwang Soo of Being Too Stingy
Entertainer Yang Se Chan and singer HAHA shared why they think actor Lee Kwang Soo might be the stingiest person they know.

On August 18 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yang Se Chan, HAHA and Lee Kwang Soo were seen going to a restaurant in a cab together.Lee Kwang Soo, Yang Se Chan, HAHAOn their way to the restaurant, HAHA said out of the blue, "Why don't you ever spend your money on me, Kwang Soo?"

Lee Kwang Soo blinked his eyes hard in surprise and said, "Why the heck are you bringing that up now all of a sudden?"

HAHA continued anyway, "You always tend to leave your wallet at home whenever we meet up. It's not like it just happened once or twice. How does it happen all the time?"

Lee Kwang Soo explained, "It was because I really had forgotten my wallet at home. Why are we even talking about this now?"Lee Kwang Soo, Yang Se Chan, HAHAThen, Yang Se Chan told HAHA, "Hey, HAHA. I've got something to tell you. I actually went to a restaurant with Kwang Soo the other day and do you know what he did when it was time to pay?"

He continued, "Kwang Soo stood there, looking like he was trying to avoid it. I was like, 'Gosh, this guy seriously does not want to pay, does he?'"

Upon hearing Yang Se Chan's story, HAHA laughed then commented, "So, he wasn't only doing that to me? I'm not even surprised anymore."

Then, they arrived at the restaurant, not giving enough time for Lee Kwang Soo to defend himself.
 

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo recently confirmed to lead a new disaster comedy film 'Sinkhole' (working title), which the production is scheduled to begin this month.

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992