[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Se Chan & HAHA Accuse Lee Kwang Soo of Being Too Stingy

Entertainer Yang Se Chan and singer HAHA shared why they think actor Lee Kwang Soo might be the stingiest person they know.On August 18 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yang Se Chan, HAHA and Lee Kwang Soo were seen going to a restaurant in a cab together.On their way to the restaurant, HAHA said out of the blue, "Why don't you ever spend your money on me, Kwang Soo?"Lee Kwang Soo blinked his eyes hard in surprise and said, "Why the heck are you bringing that up now all of a sudden?"HAHA continued anyway, "You always tend to leave your wallet at home whenever we meet up. It's not like it just happened once or twice. How does it happen all the time?"Lee Kwang Soo explained, "It was because I really had forgotten my wallet at home. Why are we even talking about this now?"Then, Yang Se Chan told HAHA, "Hey, HAHA. I've got something to tell you. I actually went to a restaurant with Kwang Soo the other day and do you know what he did when it was time to pay?"He continued, "Kwang Soo stood there, looking like he was trying to avoid it. I was like, 'Gosh, this guy seriously does not want to pay, does he?'"Upon hearing Yang Se Chan's story, HAHA laughed then commented, "So, he wasn't only doing that to me? I'm not even surprised anymore."Then, they arrived at the restaurant, not giving enough time for Lee Kwang Soo to defend himself.Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo recently confirmed to lead a new disaster comedy film 'Sinkhole' (working title), which the production is scheduled to begin this month.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)