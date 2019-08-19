[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Spotted at Alec Benjamin's Concert in Korea

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted attending American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin's first concert in Korea.On August 18, Alec Benjamin held his first concert in Korea as part of his ongoing tour 'Caught in the Middle World Tour' at Muv Hall, Seoul.The event was extra special as JIMIN attended the concert after Alec Benjamin invited him to his Seoul concert via Twitter.After the concert, JIMIN took BTS' official Twitter account and wrote, "Your voice is heavenly. Thanks for coming," along with the photo of himself posing with Alec Benjamin.Alec Benjamin also took his Instagram to express his thanks to JIMIN and his fans in Seoul, "I had an amazing time in Seoul! Thanks so much for coming to my show, JIMIN."He also shared a video of his stage covering BTS' hit song 'FAKE LOVE' during the concert.Of course, fans loved this supportive, cute interaction between the two talented artists and hoped for their future collaboration.Meanwhile, all BTS members including JIMIN are currently enjoying their first official vacation.(Credit= 'alecbenjamin' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)