[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL Ranks #1 on SBS 'Inkigayo' for the First Time Since Debut
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL Ranks #1 on SBS 'Inkigayo' for the First Time Since Debut

The members of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL thanked their fans after receiving their first 'Inkigayo' trophy with their title track 'BUNGEE (Fall in Love)'.

On August 18, the members of OH MY GIRL celebrated their big win by sharing adorable pictures of them along with a caption saying, "Congratulations, OH MY GIRL who won the 'Inkigayo' trophy for the first time since debut. All OH MY GIRL thinks about is MIRACLE (OH MY GIRL's official fan club)."
OH MY GIRLIn the pictures, the group's leader SEUNGHEE was seen hugging the 'Inkigayo' trophy and almost crying whereas the other members were just smiling and enjoying their win.
OH MY GIRLThe reason SEUNGHEE got so emotional that day was because it was the first time for OH MY GIRL to win a trophy at one of the major broadcasting stations in Korea even though the group already has won trophies at other music shows before.
OH MY GIRLUpon receiving the trophy, SEUNGHEE said, "Thank you. Oh my gosh. We won the first place at 'Inkigayo' for the first time. We are so grateful. I'd like to thank all our staff members including our managers and the people at our management agency."
OH MY GIRLHYOJUNG added, "I believe that the reason we were able to get this award is because we kept working hard since we made our debut. We will try to work even harder."
OH MY GIRLUpon hearing the news, fans commented, "Congratulations! You totally deserve it.", "You guys are the best. I'm so happy for you.", "SEUNGHEE's reaction is just so cute!", and so on.

Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its summer package album 'FALL IN LOVE' which was released on August 5.
 

(Credit= 'wm_ohmygirl' Instagram, SBS Inkigayo)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star) 
