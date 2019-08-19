SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Describes the Type of Girls He Likes
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Describes the Type of Girls He Likes

Actor Jung Hae In revealed what type of girls he likes to date.

On August 16 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly', Jung Hae In was seen spending time with his fans near Gangnam Station, Seoul.

When Jung Hae In unexpectedly appeared in the middle of the street, lots of people quickly gathered around him.

They could not hide their excitement upon seeing Jung Hae In right in front of them.Jung Hae InOne of the lucky fans who got to talk to him asked him a question that everyone else wanted to know the answer to.

The fan asked, "How do you feel about dating someone now? Is it something that you would like to do?"

Jung Hae In shyly laughed, then responded with honesty, "Yes, that certainly would be nice."Jung Hae InThen, she asked, "Could you tell us what type of girls you like?"

It seemed Jung Hae In already had the exact answer on his mind, because his answer came out of him within a second.

He smiled and said, "I like a girl with a kind heart."Jung Hae InMeanwhile, Jung Hae In and actress Kim Go-eun's romance movie 'Tune in for Love' is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 28.

(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
