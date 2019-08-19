[SBS Star] HB Entertainment Denies Reports That They Have Terminated Koo Hye Sun's Contract

Following actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's divorce news, their agency HB Entertainment has denied rumors that they have terminated the exclusive contract with Koo Hye Sun.On August 18, it was reported that HB Entertainment had removed Koo Hye Sun's profile image from their official website, and that they are currently in the process of terminating their contract with her.In response to the report, however, HB Entertainment firmly denied the news and stated, "The news that we have terminated our exclusive contract with Koo Hye Sun are not true. Our contract is intact. We have not erased her profile image, and her profile on other search engines have also remained untouched."The agency continued, "It has been over a year since we last updated our official website, and we have never uploaded her profile to the official website to begin with as she joined our agency last June."In the early morning of August 18, Koo Hye Sun revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon was asking for a divorce.HB Entertainment released an official statement that the divorce had been mutually agreed upon, while Koo Hye Sun stated that the decision had not been finalized and the agency's statement had been released without her consultation.(Credit= SBS funE, HB Entertainment)(SBS Star)