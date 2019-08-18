[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon's Agency Releases Statement Regarding Their Divorce

Actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's agency HB Entertainment issued an official statement regarding the couple's divorce news.On August 18, Koo Hye Sun revealed that her husband Ahn Jae Hyeon wished to end their marriage, sharing screenshots of their text message conversation about their divorce.In regard to this matter, HB Entertainment released an official statement that reads as follows:Hello, this is HB Entertainment.We would like to give an explanation regarding the situation between our actors Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon that was publicized earlier today on August 18.Despite the encouragement and expectations of many, the two recently reached to a point where they felt they could no longer maintain their life as a married couple due to various issues; and after a serious conversation, they both agreed to get a divorce.As the management agency of the two actors, we respected the decision they made after long and sincere talks over the past couple of months, and we hoped that they would lead to happier lives in the future.Koo Hye Sun recently appointed a legal representative and drafted a divorce agreement, which she then sent to Ahn Jae Hyeon and requested that he also quickly appoint a lawyer and go through the necessary steps.Koo Hye Sun expressed that she wished to file for the divorce in August, and complete the process by September.Along with the divorce agreement, Koo Hye Sun sent over a draft of the statement she would be distributing to the press.However, we came across the news article earlier today about Koo Hye Sun's social media post, and both Ahn Jae Hyeon and our agency were taken aback by it.As her post omitted the fact that the divorce was based on their mutual agreement after serious discussion, simply stating that she did not want a divorce, we regrettably feel the need to explain the situation despite this being their private life.As their management agency, we wish that neither side is hurt by this; although this is a part of their private life.We apologize for causing concern to many people.Following the release of HB Entertainment's official statement, Koo Hye Sun has shared her stance through another social media post.Koo Hye Sun wrote, "I was in a rush yesterday to upload what I did, because I expected official statements would be made today. Though we were in the process of discussing a divorce, we had not signed or agreed on a final decision yet. The official statement was issued without my consultation. I want to protect my family."(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)