[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Reveals that Ahn Jae Hyeon Wants a Divorce

Actress Koo Hye Sun has announced that her husband, actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, wants a divorce.On August 18, Koo Hye Sun took her personal Instagram account to share a set of text messages exchanged between her and Ahn Jae Hyeon.Her first post was of a photo of the words, "Koo Hye Sun, I love you. Koo Hye Sun, I love you."Along with the photo, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "After we lost our spark, my husband has had a change of heart and wants a divorce. I want to keep this marriage."She continued, "Next week, representatives of my husband will be sharing press releases, and I am informing you that they are completely false. I hope that the truth will come to light."In her second post, Koo Hye Sun revealed the screenshots of a text message conversation between the two.The conversation seems to reveal that Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon have already agreed to a divorce.Some of the text messages include:Ahn: We've already come to an agreement, and all that's left is the paperwork. [...] Let's move forward as scheduled, and I will meet your mother.Koo: Just like the way you persuaded my mother when we got married, take responsibility and persuade her about our divorce. Paperwork isn't a matter.Koo Hye Sun added in the caption, "My mother has received a shock, and is currently not in a good condition. That is why I have posted these. I'm sorry."Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon married in May 2016 after co-starring in the KBS drama 'Blood'.(Credit= 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)