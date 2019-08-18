SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Reveals that Ahn Jae Hyeon Wants a Divorce
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Reveals that Ahn Jae Hyeon Wants a Divorce

Actress Koo Hye Sun has announced that her husband, actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, wants a divorce.

On August 18, Koo Hye Sun took her personal Instagram account to share a set of text messages exchanged between her and Ahn Jae Hyeon.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonHer first post was of a photo of the words, "Koo Hye Sun, I love you. Koo Hye Sun, I love you."

Along with the photo, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "After we lost our spark, my husband has had a change of heart and wants a divorce. I want to keep this marriage."

She continued, "Next week, representatives of my husband will be sharing press releases, and I am informing you that they are completely false. I hope that the truth will come to light."
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonIn her second post, Koo Hye Sun revealed the screenshots of a text message conversation between the two.

The conversation seems to reveal that Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon have already agreed to a divorce.

Some of the text messages include:

Ahn: We've already come to an agreement, and all that's left is the paperwork. [...] Let's move forward as scheduled, and I will meet your mother.

Koo: Just like the way you persuaded my mother when we got married, take responsibility and persuade her about our divorce. Paperwork isn't a matter.

Koo Hye Sun added in the caption, "My mother has received a shock, and is currently not in a good condition. That is why I have posted these. I'm sorry."
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonKoo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonKoo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon married in May 2016 after co-starring in the KBS drama 'Blood'.

(Credit= 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
