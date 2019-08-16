[SBS Star] TWICE NAYEON Takes Everybody's Breath Away with Her Goddess-like Appearance

NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE's beauty stole the hearts of everyone.On August 13, the three members of TWICE―TZUYU, JIHYO and NAYEON were invited to an event held by one cosmetics brand.It is a widely-known fact that NAYEON is gorgeous, but she shined even more on this day with the type of dress that further enhanced her beauty.As soon as NAYEON got off her van, the press, fans, hosts and other guests could not help themselves but turn to her.It was because NAYEON's appearance reminded them so much of Aphrodite―the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty.The design of the dress highlighted NAYEON's slim but curvy body and the color well-matched her pale skin.She had pulled the dress off unbelievably well that she looked flawless in every single way.After looking at photos of NAYEON taken on this day, a lot of people commented, "It did not even take me a second to fall in love with her.", "She's a goddess for sure.", "I'm speechless. I just can't take my eyes off her." and so on.Meanwhile, TWICE is scheduled to make a comeback with a new album soon.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'imbunnybong' 'firstrabbit922' Twitter)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)