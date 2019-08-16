[SBS Star] 'The Simpsons' Writer to Take Part in ARMY's "Simpsonization" of BTS V

The actual writer of 'The Simpsons', Al Jean, accepted the challenge of "Simpsonizing" V of K-pop boy group BTS.On August 15, V requested ARMYs (BTS' fan club) to draw himself and his dog 'Yeontan' as a Simpson character.V wrote on BTS Weverse, "Can you draw me as a Simpson character? I'd like to frame them. I want to see a V Simpson and also a Tan (Yeontan) Simpson. If there are any ARMYs out there who is good at drawing, can you try it if you have the time?"He later added, "It's okay if you can't draw it well. You can just edit it or do anything you want. Please make me into a Simpson character. I want to see my self-portrait."This special request of V sparked a drawing competition among hundreds and thousands of ARMYs to "Simpsonize" V and 'Yeontan', creating an online buzz with the hashtag 'Vimpson'.Then Al Jean, who was the EP/writer of 'The Simpsons' series for 30 years jumped in and said, "Attention BTS ARMY, no guarantee, but I will try."Check out some of fan-made V Simpson drawings below.(Credit= BTS Weverse, 'AlJean' 'taebymono' 'vipcartoonizer' 'hienutada' 'trashburrito' 'Gehenna1986B' 'lazy__cloud' 'mickey_km_5813' '_baba_jk' 'chubbymoochi' Twitter)(SBS Star)