[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho ♥ Sooyoung Spotted Watching Yoona's Movie Yesterday

Actor Chung Kyung-ho and his girlfriend Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation were seen enjoying a date at a movie theater yesterday.On August 15, one media outlet reported that Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung watched 'EXIT' at a movie theater together.'EXIT' is a movie that Sooyoung's fellow member Yoona is playing the role of a leading character, and it seemed Sooyoung wanted to show her support to a dear friend.The report stated that Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung went to one of the movie theaters where Yoona was scheduled to visit and greet the audience.According to some people who spotted Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung, they looked very happy together just like all other happy couples out there.After reading this report, people have been leaving comments like, "They are the cutest celebrity couple ever!", "Awww, I can so imagine them acting all lovey-dovey.", "Relationship goals!" and so on.Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung publicized their relationship in January 2014.But soon after, it was revealed that they had been in a relationship since 2012, making this year their seventh year of dating each other.Currently, Chung Kyung-ho stars in tvN's drama 'When the Devil Calls Your Name' and Sooyoung is in the process of reviewing her next project.(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' 'cjenmmovie' Instagram, CJ Entertainment)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)