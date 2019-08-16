SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SBS to Air 'BTS Variety Chronicles' over Chuseok Holiday
2019.08.16
SBS will be airing a Chuseok special all about K-pop boy group BTS.

On August 16, it was announced that SBS will be airing a special BTS-themed variety show over this year's Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving; September 12 to 14, 2019) holiday. 
BTSNamed 'BTS Variety Chronicles' (literal translation), the show will feature an entertaining collection of BTS' greast moments on various variety shows of SBS.
BTSA source stated, "In this digital era where top stars and their past clips are garnering attention years after their initial broadcast, we have prepared 'BTS Variety Chronicles' this Chuseok with a collection of the best scenes from BTS' past SBS variety show appearances."
Kim Sung-joo, Jang Ye-won, Jung Hyung Don'BTS Variety Chronicles' will be hosted by TV personality Kim Sung-joo, SBS announcer Jang Ye-won, and comedian Jung Hyung Don.

(Credit= SBS, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
