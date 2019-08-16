[SBS Star] SBS to Air 'BTS Variety Chronicles' over Chuseok Holiday

SBS will be airing a Chuseok special all about K-pop boy group BTS.
On August 16, it was announced that SBS will be airing a special BTS-themed variety show over this year's Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving; September 12 to 14, 2019) holiday.
Named 'BTS Variety Chronicles' (literal translation), the show will feature an entertaining collection of BTS' greast moments on various variety shows of SBS.
A source stated, "In this digital era where top stars and their past clips are garnering attention years after their initial broadcast, we have prepared 'BTS Variety Chronicles' this Chuseok with a collection of the best scenes from BTS' past SBS variety show appearances."
'BTS Variety Chronicles' will be hosted by TV personality Kim Sung-joo, SBS announcer Jang Ye-won, and comedian Jung Hyung Don.
(Credit= SBS, Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)