[SBS Star] Krystal Reveals She No Longer Wants to Sing & Dance?

K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Krystal expressed her desire to try something new other than performing.Earlier this month, the latest issue of magazine URBANLIKE was published.This issue included Krystal's recent interview that covered various topics.What caught everyone's attention was Krystal's answer to one of the questions regarding her professional life.The question was, "So in the beginning of the last year when we interviewed you, you told us that you had thoughts about going solo. But you also said you didn't know what kind of image you wanted the public to have of you. We're just wondering whether you found an answer to that question."Krystal laughed, then responded, "I like doing too many things that I don't know what to do with myself to be honest. Well, I don't really want to sing and dance anymore. I've already shown enough of that side of myself to the public when I was a member of f(x)."She continued, "I do think I will go solo one day; I would like to as well. I guess the most important part of anything is when you actually start it. I'm worried about people's 'first impression' of me though. It's honestly getting me thinking a bit."Krystal trained under SM Entertainment for about three years before making debut as a member of f(x) in September 2009.Since 2016 when f(x) stopped releasing any new songs, Krystal has been focusing on building her acting career.(Credit= URBANLIKE, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)