[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Are Expecting Their Second Child!

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Minhwan and former LABOUM member Yulhee are expecting their second child.On August 16, SPOTV News reported that Minhwan and Yulhee's neighbors, friends, and family are congratulating the couple on their second child.Shortly after the report, Minhwan's management agency FNC Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that Minhwan's wife Yulhee recently became pregnant with her second child."Minhwan also personally delivered the news through his Instagram post, saying, "I have some news that I want to tell you all very first. Jjang-ee (the couple's first child Jae-yul's nickname) is going to have a younger sibling!"He continued, "I am so overwhelmed and nervous that such great fortune came to our family. Please send your blessings so that our child can be born health. Thank you for your continuous support."Minhwan and Yulhee welcomed their first child Jae-yul in June 2018, and officially got married in October 2018.(Credit= 'minhwan12' 'yul._.hee' Instagram)(SBS Star)