[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's Upcoming Drama 'VAGABOND' Sets Premiere Date

SBS' upcoming spy drama 'VAGABOND' has confirmed to premiere on September 20.On August 16, it was announced that 'VAGABOND', starring singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and singer/actress Suzy as the main leads, is scheduled to unveil its first episode on September 20 at 10PM KST.With the premiere coming up very soon, the production team released photos from the cast members' first read-through that was held in June last year.In the drama, Lee Seung Gi will take on the role of a passionate stuntman named 'Cha Dal-geon', who devotes his time to uncover the truth behind a mysterious plane crash.Suzy plays 'Ko Hae-ri', a smart national intelligence agent who follows her conscience in her search for the truth.A source from the production team stated, "The teamwork between the cast members is incredible. It certainly brings the whirlwind of a story to life. The drama has this tension that will make you hold your breath, and the chemistry that will warm your heart. Please look forward to 'VAGABOND'."(Credit= SBS VAGABOND)(SBS Star)