SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's Upcoming Drama 'VAGABOND' Sets Premiere Date
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's Upcoming Drama 'VAGABOND' Sets Premiere Date

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.16 14:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Suzys Upcoming Drama VAGABOND Sets Premiere Date
SBS' upcoming spy drama 'VAGABOND' has confirmed to premiere on September 20.

On August 16, it was announced that 'VAGABOND', starring singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and singer/actress Suzy as the main leads, is scheduled to unveil its first episode on September 20 at 10PM KST.
Lee Seung Gi, SuzyWith the premiere coming up very soon, the production team released photos from the cast members' first read-through that was held in June last year.
Lee Seung Gi, SuzyIn the drama, Lee Seung Gi will take on the role of a passionate stuntman named 'Cha Dal-geon', who devotes his time to uncover the truth behind a mysterious plane crash.

Suzy plays 'Ko Hae-ri', a smart national intelligence agent who follows her conscience in her search for the truth.
VAGABOND cast membersA source from the production team stated, "The teamwork between the cast members is incredible. It certainly brings the whirlwind of a story to life. The drama has this tension that will make you hold your breath, and the chemistry that will warm your heart. Please look forward to 'VAGABOND'."

(Credit= SBS VAGABOND)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992