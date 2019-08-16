SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona & Cho Jung Seok Attack Everyone's Heart with Their Cute Heart Dance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona & Cho Jung Seok Attack Everyone's Heart with Their Cute Heart Dance

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.16 14:06 수정 2019.08.16 14:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona & Cho Jung Seok Attack Everyones Heart with Their Cute Heart Dance
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and actor Cho Jung Seok almost gave everyone a heart attack with their adorable dance.

On August 15, the production company of Yoona and Cho Jung Seok's current movie 'EXIT' shared a video on their Instagram.

The video showed Yoona and Cho Jung Seok spending some time with the audience of 'EXIT' at one movie theater.
Yoona and Cho Jung SeokOn this day, Yoona and Cho Jung Seok had prepared something extra special for this group of audience.

Instead of expressing their love and gratitude to the audience with words like how they usually would do, they used their body.

Yoona and Cho Jung Seok briefly exchanged looks, then they started making a heart in various ways towards the audience.

Those hearts were not only cute, but also very creative.

Their creativity as well as great synchronization showed how much effort they put into perfecting their moves.

Thankfully, it turned out their efforts were not futile, because the audience loved it so much that they continued to shriek in excitement.
 

'EXIT' is a disaster movie about a guy named 'Yong Nam' (Cho Jung Seok) and his college friend 'Eui Joo' (Yoona), who used to be the members of the same college hiking club.

After graduation though, the two characters lose contact with each other.

Then one day, they unexpectedly run into one another at the 70th birthday party of Yong Nam's mother where they are suddenly put in an emergency situation as toxic gas floods the city.Yoona and Cho Jung SeokRecently, it was revealed that 'EXIT' attracted over 6 million moviegoers since it premiered on July 31.

(Credit= 'cjenmmovie' Instagram, CJ Entertainment)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992