[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook Faked Being Nice to Kim Go-eun During Shooting?

Actress Kim Go-eun described her friendship with actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook.On August 15 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Kim Go-eun joined the talk as one of the guests.During the talk, the hosts mentioned Kim Go-eun's hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' (2016) and asked her whether she still kept in touch with her co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook.Kim Go-eun answered, "Yes, I do. I even went out for drinks with them just the other day. They happened to be drinking near my place, so they called me. They asked me if I wanted to come join them."Then, Kim Go-eun reminisced the time when she was shooting 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' and said, "I had a great time working with Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook then."She said, "Both Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook like to joke around a lot. For instance, they would say things like, 'What? You are eating again?' whenever they spot me eating something."Kim Go-eun continued with a laugh, "But there were times when they were nice to me to the point that it felt too strange. Instead of teasing me, they would tell me in a soft tone of voice, 'Is it good? Enjoy your snack.' Soon enough, I realized that those are when the camera is rolling, filming behind-the-scenes."She added, "I'm not going to lie, I had responded to them differently when I found out we were being filmed; I had been oddly nice to them back as well."Upon hearing her story, everyone in the studio burst into laughter.(Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)