[SBS Star] BTS V Comforts an ARMY Who is Going Through a Hard Time

K-pop boy group BTS' member V personally responded to a fan's post about having a difficult time with her friends.On August 15, one ARMY (BTS' fan club) posted about her personal struggles on Weverse, BTS' new global fan community.The fan wrote, "Lately, a lot of sad things have been happening in my friendships. I don't know what to do about it, but I'm just very concerned. I'm sorry, my Korean isn't very good."Although all BTS members including V are currently on their official vacation, V left a heartwarming comment on the fan's post.V wrote, "If you are concerned about something, let your troubles out and tell me anytime. If you keep it to yourself, it will become an illness inside you."To this, fans commented, "One beautiful soul. This means a lot to me as well. Thank you.", "I'm so proud to be his fan.", "Always remember, BTS got our back!", and more.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Weverse)(SBS Star)