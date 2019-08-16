SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Confirms to Lead a New Disaster Comedy Film
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Confirms to Lead a New Disaster Comedy Film

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.16 10:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Confirms to Lead a New Disaster Comedy Film
It has been confirmed that actor Lee Kwang Soo is joining a new disaster comedy film as one of the leads.

On August 14, the production team of 'Sinkhole' (working title) announced, "Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo and Cha Seung Won have recently confirmed to lead our film."

'Sinkhole' centers around a man who finally purchases a home after 11 years of working hard.

His joy does not last long though, as his home happens to plunge into a sinkhole one day, and he gets trapped there.Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo and Cha Seung WonThis poor man 'Park Dong-won' will be played by Kim Sung Kyun.

Lee Kwang Soo will also play the role of an unlucky character named 'Kim Seung-hyun', who gets trapped in the house with Park Dong-won―his supervisor during his visit.

The third lead Cha Seung Won is going to turn into Park Dong-won's neighbor 'Jung Man Soo'.

The film will illustrate hilarious situations that occur while the three characters try to get out of the sinkhole together.Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo and Cha Seung WonMeanwhile, the production for 'Sinkhole' is scheduled to kick off this month.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, UL Entertainment, KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992