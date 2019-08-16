[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Confirms to Lead a New Disaster Comedy Film

It has been confirmed that actor Lee Kwang Soo is joining a new disaster comedy film as one of the leads.On August 14, the production team of 'Sinkhole' (working title) announced, "Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo and Cha Seung Won have recently confirmed to lead our film."'Sinkhole' centers around a man who finally purchases a home after 11 years of working hard.His joy does not last long though, as his home happens to plunge into a sinkhole one day, and he gets trapped there.This poor man 'Park Dong-won' will be played by Kim Sung Kyun.Lee Kwang Soo will also play the role of an unlucky character named 'Kim Seung-hyun', who gets trapped in the house with Park Dong-won―his supervisor during his visit.The third lead Cha Seung Won is going to turn into Park Dong-won's neighbor 'Jung Man Soo'.The film will illustrate hilarious situations that occur while the three characters try to get out of the sinkhole together.Meanwhile, the production for 'Sinkhole' is scheduled to kick off this month.(Credit= YG Entertainment, UL Entertainment, KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)