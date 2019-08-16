[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Shows Support for Hyeri by Sending a Sweet Gift

K-pop girl group Girl's Day's member/actress Hyeri thanked another girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ for sending support to her drama set.On August 15, Hyeri shared some photos of herself posing in front of a coffee truck that was sent to her upcoming drama's filming set.Along with the photos, Hyeri wrote, "I feel so powered up thanks to Chae-young (ROSÉ's real name). I really didn't expect this, so I'm super touched. Thanks to you, I'm not hot at all!"On the banners of the coffee truck, ROSÉ wrote, "To all the staff members of 'Miss Lee', please stay strong during this scorching weather by having a refreshing cup of coffee," and "Fighting, Hyeri unnie!"Hyeri and ROSÉ became close when ROSÉ guested on one of the variety shows that Hyeri is hosting.Hyeri is currently busy filming her upcoming drama 'Miss Lee' (literal translation), which is set to premiere next month.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)