[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals How He Wants to Spend His Last Day on Earth
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok moved and cracked up the viewers at the same time with the answer he gave after receiving the following question―"What do you want to do on your last day on Earth?"

On August 13 episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block', Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se Ho visited a few places which played a huge role in Korean independence movement.
You Quiz on the Block hosts & guestsOn this day, they interviewed two businessmen who they ran into near one palace in Seoul while walking down the street.
You Quiz on the Block hosts & guestsWhen Cho Se Ho asked, "What would you do if you have only one more day to live?", Yu Jae Seok replied in an accusatory tone, "Why are you suddenly bringing up heavy topics like that?"
Yu Jae SeokBut after pausing for a second, Yu Jae Seok said, "I want to have one last meal with the people I like and my family."
You Quiz on the Block hosts & guestsYu Jae Seok continued, "Then, I'll have a cigarette after sending all of them back home. I quit smoking but I'll have just one last cigarette and say, 'Smoking is bad for your health.'"

Then, Cho Se Ho added, "Well, then I'll say, 'It was a long journey.' with a chocolate and a glass of champagne in my hand."

After seeing this episode, the viewers commented, "That's exactly what I'll do. Well, except the smoking part.", "I can't even imagine what that would feel like.", and so on. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
