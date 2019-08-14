[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Shares How He Feels About Watching Himself Acting

Singer/actor Ong Seong-wu shared how he felt about watching himself acting in 'At Eighteen'.On August 14, fashion magazine W Korea released a part of Ong Seong-wu's recent interview online.In the interview, Ong Seong-wu answered a question, "So, you went from being a member of K-pop boy group Wanna One to an actor. It must feel strange to see yourself acting. Could you tell us how it feels?"Ong Seong wu said, "Not only am I acting in a big project for the first time, but it is also my first time playing the role of a leading character."He continued, "I'm not going to lie; I felt quite pressured. At the same time, however, I felt really excited."He added, "Before watching the first episode of 'At Eighteen', I was incredibly nervous. I had such mixed feelings at that time. I guess it was just the fact that my acting could then be seen on television."'At Eighteen' illustrates the lives of characters at the age of 18, which is described as the most sensitive and emotional age.Ong Seong-wu's character is named 'Choi Jun-woo', a robot-like transfer student who is not good at expressing his feelings.Meanwhile, a new episode of 'At Eighteen' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30PM KST.(Credit= JTBC At Eighteen)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)