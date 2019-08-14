SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Shares How He Feels About Watching Himself Acting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Shares How He Feels About Watching Himself Acting

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.14 16:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Shares How He Feels About Watching Himself Acting
Singer/actor Ong Seong-wu shared how he felt about watching himself acting in 'At Eighteen'.

On August 14, fashion magazine W Korea released a part of Ong Seong-wu's recent interview online.

In the interview, Ong Seong-wu answered a question, "So, you went from being a member of K-pop boy group Wanna One to an actor. It must feel strange to see yourself acting. Could you tell us how it feels?"
Ong Seong-wuOng Seong wu said, "Not only am I acting in a big project for the first time, but it is also my first time playing the role of a leading character."

He continued, "I'm not going to lie; I felt quite pressured. At the same time, however, I felt really excited."

He added, "Before watching the first episode of 'At Eighteen', I was incredibly nervous. I had such mixed feelings at that time. I guess it was just the fact that my acting could then be seen on television." Ong Seong-wu'At Eighteen' illustrates the lives of characters at the age of 18, which is described as the most sensitive and emotional age.

Ong Seong-wu's character is named 'Choi Jun-woo', a robot-like transfer student who is not good at expressing his feelings.Ong Seong-wuMeanwhile, a new episode of 'At Eighteen' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30PM KST.

(Credit= JTBC At Eighteen)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992