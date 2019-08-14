[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Stars Who Debuted After Following Their Friend's Audition

While it takes a great amount of effort to kick off one's career in the entertainment industry, there are some people who are just destined to become a top celebrity.Not all K-pop singers decided that they wanted to become one since young, and they did not picture themselves to become a singer in their lifetime.These five K-pop singers are the living proof; they were scouted by management agencies to make their debut after accompanying their friends or family members to an audition.V accompanied his friend for an audition back in his hometown, Daegu.At the time, the casting manager of Big Hit Entertainment suggested V to go for an audition.V called his father to ask for permission, and he was the only one who had passed the Daegu audition.Suzy followed her good friend, Soyeon of K-pop girl group LABOUM, for her participation to Mnet's audition program 'Super Star K Season 2'.She also participated in the program, and a casting manager of JYP Entertainment approached Suzy when she was on her way to restroom.During his past interview, XIUMIN revealed that he was actually preparing to enter a sport university when he followed his friend for SM Entertainment's audition.XIUMIN shared that he was very thankful to his friend, as he would not have been where he is right now if not because of the friend.Son Naeun originally planned to pursue her dreams in the field of fine arts, preparing to apply for an arts university.She followed her cousin's audition and ended up auditioning too.One casting manager of Bae Jin Young's current management agency C9 Entertainment first approached to one of Bae Jin Young's friends.But the friend did not have any passion for debuting as an actor or singer, so he suggested Bae Jin Young to audition instead.(Credit= Big Hit, JYP, SM, Play M, C9 Entertainment)(SBS Star)