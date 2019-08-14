[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY Amazes Abir with Her Cover of 'Tango'

JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet earned Morocco-born NY-based singer Abir's approval with her impressive cover of 'Tango'.On August 13, JOY uploaded a video of herself on her Instagram with the caption, "Singing 'Tango' early in the morning."The video showed JOY singing 'Tango' while leaning against the wall in a practice room-like place.Just as emotional as the song was, it looked like JOY was trying to focus on delivering that emotion as much as she could.She was expressive with her emotions and her voice was filled with clear and wonderful sounds.Not too long after, Abir happened to come across JOY's cover while exploring on Instagram.It seemed as if Abir liked it a lot, because she left a comment saying "Yes girl!" with two hearts under the video.Abir certainly was not the only one who found JOY's cover to be so great; thousands of Red Velvet's fans as well as Abir's fans swung by JOY's Instagram to watch the video.Their comments included, "Not fair. How are you so talented and beautiful at the same time, unnie?", "This is the best cover ever!", "Her angelic voice honestly is everything!", and many more.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to make a comeback with a new album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' on August 20.(Credit= '_imyour_joy' 'abir' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)