SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY Amazes Abir with Her Cover of 'Tango'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY Amazes Abir with Her Cover of 'Tango'

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.14 15:20 수정 2019.08.14 15:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY Amazes Abir with Her Cover of Tango
JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet earned Morocco-born NY-based singer Abir's approval with her impressive cover of 'Tango'.

On August 13, JOY uploaded a video of herself on her Instagram with the caption, "Singing 'Tango' early in the morning."
JOYThe video showed JOY singing 'Tango' while leaning against the wall in a practice room-like place.

Just as emotional as the song was, it looked like JOY was trying to focus on delivering that emotion as much as she could.

She was expressive with her emotions and her voice was filled with clear and wonderful sounds.JOYNot too long after, Abir happened to come across JOY's cover while exploring on Instagram.

It seemed as if Abir liked it a lot, because she left a comment saying "Yes girl!" with two hearts under the video.
JOYAbir certainly was not the only one who found JOY's cover to be so great; thousands of Red Velvet's fans as well as Abir's fans swung by JOY's Instagram to watch the video.

Their comments included, "Not fair. How are you so talented and beautiful at the same time, unnie?", "This is the best cover ever!", "Her angelic voice honestly is everything!", and many more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

새벽tango

Joy(@_imyour_joy)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to make a comeback with a new album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' on August 20.

(Credit= '_imyour_joy' 'abir' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992