[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Gets Ignored by a Fan After Expressing His Love to Her?
작성 2019.08.14 17:28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Gets Ignored by a Fan After Expressing His Love to Her?
K-pop artist Kang Daniel tried to reciprocate the sweet gesture he has received from his fan but failed miserably because of the bad timing.

Recently, Kang Daniel held a fan signing event at one department store in Busan to celebrate the release of his solo debut album 'color on me'.
Kang DanielKang DanielOn this day, hundreds of fans showed up at the site even though only a few of them could get his autograph.
Kang DanielWhen one fan walked up to the stage to get his autograph, he greeted her with a big smile on his face and asked for a handshake.
Kang DanielThen, the fan made a little heart with her hands and showed it to him before going back to her seat, but she left so hastily that she could not even see his reaction.
Kang DanielKang Daniel also tried to make a heart with his hands as soon as possible, but he failed to get her attention because she walked out of the stage too fast.
 
After seeing this clip of Kang Daniel and the fan, fans commented, "Well, at least both of them look happy.", "This so hilarious and adorable at the same time.", "If that fan sees this, she would probably be devastated.", and so on.

(Credit= 'lunarplanet1210' Twitter, KONNECT Entertainment)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)    
