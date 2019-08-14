SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Member Areum Announces Her Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Member Areum Announces Her Marriage

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.14 11:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Member Areum Announces Her Marriage
K-pop girl group T-ARA's former member Areum (Han Areum) revealed that she will be getting married to her fiancé.

On August 13, Areum took her personal Instagram account to announce the news to her fans.
AreumAreum's announcement reads as follows:

I met a grateful person who taught me how to love. He taught me how to receive it, and he's a man I am grateful to, who held on me firmly when I was in danger with a feeling of grasping at straws. 

He is a comforting and loving person who always tells me that I'm precious. That's why I'm revealing this.

I'm a comfortable and loving person who tells me that I'm precious every day. And that's why I'm saying this. I'm finally getting married at the age of 26 and becoming an adult!

I hesitated a lot about whether I should let you all know or not, but since I've straightened out my own thoughts and looked at the reality of it, I think it is right to let you all know.

The fans who have supported me, and my friends and acquaintances that I'm thankful for. 

You have all been the biggest source of strength for me up until now.

Of course, I have to share my blessing with all of you, so I'm sending you this sudden announcement!

We received a good day on February 9, 2020, and we have reserved our wedding venue already.

Before that, we have a lot of hard works to prepare. I really respect married people.

In my future life, I will remember that I am no longer alone but with a loved one.

I will live a more righteous life so that I can be the right person who is more responsible and have a better influence on the world.

To my fiancé, who gives me courage and accepts my complaints and gives me strength, thank you for giving me so much bright energy, so I could even come up with the idea of marriage.

Whether it is a boring path that we go on, or a happy one, let's be supportive of each other at any time and in any situation, so that we can join hands and walk far away.

If you are tired, let's share it with each other and share our joyful moments with more people. Let's live like that.
T-ARAMeanwhile, Areum announced her departure from T-ARA in July 2013 due to health concerns.

(Credit= 'areum0ju' Instagram, Core Contents Media)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992