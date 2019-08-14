SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "I like Everything About It" Ryu Jun Yeol Talks About His Appearance

Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol revealed that there is not a thing that he does not like about his looks.

On August 13 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Ryu Jun Yeol revealed why he has been working non-stop and what he really thinks about his appearance.
Ryu Jun YeolWhilst explaining the reason why he did not take any break between projects, Ryu Jun Yeol said, "You know, I feel the happiest and most comfortable when I'm working."
Ryu Jun YeolRyu Jun Yeol added, "But when I don't have anything to do, I get so tired and busy. Also, I get so nervous and excited the day before the shoot."

To a question, "What do you like most about your looks?", Ryu Jun Yeol answered, "I like everything about it."
Ryu Jun YeolRyu Jun Yeol added, "I'm trying to love every part of it because I can't change the way I look even if I don't like it."
Ryu Jun YeolHe also shared some tips on how to take a good photo as he drew a great deal of attention for the past few years with the pictures he posted on his Instagram.

Ryu Jun Yeol said, "I like taking pictures, and the key to taking great pictures is not thinking too much. Just stand straight and take the picture."

Upon seeing this episode, his fans commented, "Well, that's a great way to boost your self-esteem.", "Thank you for the tip!", "I feel you. I get so anxious when I don't have anything to do.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol's new film 'The Battle: Roar to Victory' was released on August 7.

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star) 
