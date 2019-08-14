SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO's First Public Appearance Since Her Dating News with Kang Daniel
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO's First Public Appearance Since Her Dating News with Kang Daniel

JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE made her first public appearance after her dating news with K-pop artist Kang Daniel were released.

On August 13, JIHYO and her two fellow members NAYEON and TZUYU attended a brand's launch event that took place at The Shilla, Seoul.
TZUYU, JIHYO, NAYEON (funE)The three members chose to wear light-colored dresses which accentuate their pure, elegant charms.
TZUYU, JIHYO, NAYEON (funE)As the event was the first public appearance for JIHYO since her dating news, more attention was placed on her than ever before.
JIHYO (funE)JIHYO (funE)With her beige dress and natural makeup, JIHYO brightly smiled for the cameras and her beauty shined through the night.
JIHYO (funE)Meanwhile, TWICE is currently gearing up for the group's comeback, which has yet to have an announced date.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
