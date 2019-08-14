SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Postpones His Hong Kong Fan Meeting
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Postpones His Hong Kong Fan Meeting

작성 2019.08.14
K-pop artist Kang Daniel has decided to postpone his upcoming fan meeting event in Hong Kong for the fans' safety.

On August 13, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment announced that they will postpone the event until further notice.
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)The agency's full announcement reads as follows:

Hello. This is KONNECT Entertainment.

We would like to announce that the 'KANG DANIEL FAN MEETING : COLOR ON ME IN HONG KONG' that was scheduled for August 18, 2019, will be postponed.

After trying to work through local issues with the organizers in Hong Kong, UnUsUaL Entertainment and Sun Entertainment, we have decided to postpone the event.

We ask for your kind understanding as we made such decision for the safety of the artist, his staff members and the fans.

We express our sincere apology to the fans who were highly anticipating the fan meeting. 
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel is scheduled to visit various cities in Asia including Singapore (August 16), Bangkok (September 7), Taipei (September 13), Kuala Lumpur (September 21), and more.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
