[SBS Star] NCT JISUNG Surprises Everyone with How Much He Has Grown in the Last 7 Years

K-pop boy group NCT's member HAECHAN just informed that his fellow member JISUNG grew as much as 35 centimeters in the last seven years.On August 13, NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM was invited to SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' to join the talk.During the show, one of listener sent in a question to NCT DREAM via a text message, "The group's maknae (the youngest) JISUNG was so young when he made debut. When do you feel like he has grown?"HAECHAN answered this question and his answer shocked all people who were listening to the show.HAECHAN said, "I've known JISUNG for seven years. When I first met him, he was really short―145cm (4.5ft)."He continued, "He grew so much since then. He is 180cm (5.9ft) now. The most surprising part is that he is still growing."After hearing this, the host Choi Hwa-jeong responded, "Oh wow, so he went from 145cm to 180cm? That is unbelievable! Are both of your parents tall or something, JISUNG?"JISUNG responded with a shy smile, "Yes, they are. But I think it's also because our choreography involves a lot of jumping."Meanwhile, NCT DREAM returned to the K-pop scene with its third mini album 'We Boom' on July 26.(Credit= SM Entertainment, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)