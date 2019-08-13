SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Reveals What Jung Hae In's Real Personality Is Like
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Reveals What Jung Hae In's Real Personality Is Like

Actress Kim Go-eun shared what actor Jung Hae In's real personality is like.

On August 13, Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show'.

During the talk, one of the hosts Kim Tae Kyun said, "You two must have felt quite comfortable with each other when you met for this movie. Didn't you guys worked together in the drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'?"

Jung Hae In answered, "That's right, but we worked so briefly then that it almost felt like we met for the first time when we met again. But Go-eun is really easy-going, so it didn't take too long until we became close."Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eunAfter Jung Hae In finished giving his answer, Kim Go-eun said, "When you look at Hae In, you can just tell that he is a kind person, right? His real personality is just that; he is super kind. What I find interesting about him is though, the fact that he drinks really well. But I've never seen him acting drunk."

Kim Go-eun continued, "Hae In's quite serious and that makes me laugh for some reason. That makes me want to keep making fun of him."

She also added that Jung Hae In is a person who cannot handle compliments well, "Whenever someone compliments him on something, he never knows how to respond to it as well."

While listening to Kim Go-eun, Jung Hae In blushed and smiled with his head down in shyness. Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eunJung Hae In and Kim Go-eunMeanwhile, Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In look forward for their romance movie 'Tune in for Love' to come out on August 28.

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'cultwoshow' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
