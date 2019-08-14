SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Physique in Baseball Uniform
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Physique in Baseball Uniform

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.14 17:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Physique in Baseball Uniform
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI amazed her fans with her flawless figure and amazing pitching skills.

On August 12, MBC's annual holiday television show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' was held at Goyang Gymnasium, Gyeonggi-do.
K-pop girl group members who participated in 'pitching'On this day, some of the K-pop girl group members participated in an event which was added to the championship just this year―pitching.
SEULGIWhen SEULGI showed up at the gymnasium wearing a baseball shirt and white skinny jeans, all eyes were laid on since her outfit not only accentuated her beautiful figure, but also made her look like a rookie baseball player who just joined the big league.
SEULGISEULGI worked on her posture for a while, pitched the ball with all her strength, and stood perfectly still for a second.
SEULGIAccording to the fans who were at the site, the way SEULGI pitched the ball was so perfect and beautiful that they could not stop admiring.

Upon seeing these pictures of her, her fans commented, "Can't wait for this year's championship!", "She would've been a great baseball player.", "Oh my. Is this what love feels like? I think I just fell in love with her.", and so on.

(Credit= 'sensible_k' 'thereasonrv' Twitter, 'bonglg0831' Instagram)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992