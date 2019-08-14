[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Physique in Baseball Uniform

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI amazed her fans with her flawless figure and amazing pitching skills.On August 12, MBC's annual holiday television show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' was held at Goyang Gymnasium, Gyeonggi-do.On this day, some of the K-pop girl group members participated in an event which was added to the championship just this year―pitching.When SEULGI showed up at the gymnasium wearing a baseball shirt and white skinny jeans, all eyes were laid on since her outfit not only accentuated her beautiful figure, but also made her look like a rookie baseball player who just joined the big league.SEULGI worked on her posture for a while, pitched the ball with all her strength, and stood perfectly still for a second.According to the fans who were at the site, the way SEULGI pitched the ball was so perfect and beautiful that they could not stop admiring.Upon seeing these pictures of her, her fans commented, "Can't wait for this year's championship!", "She would've been a great baseball player.", "Oh my. Is this what love feels like? I think I just fell in love with her.", and so on.(Credit= 'sensible_k' 'thereasonrv' Twitter, 'bonglg0831' Instagram)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)