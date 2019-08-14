[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Amazes Everyone with Her Quick Reflexes

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY surprised her fans with her quick reflexes.Recently, one fan of Red Velvet shared a clip of JOY, IRENE, and SEULGI which well-showed their reflexes and ability to cope with crisis.When JOY and IRENE walked into the room with a tray full of foods and drinks, SEULGI was sitting on her bed eating something off the bed table.But what none of them had seen it coming was the accident that took place a few seconds later when JOY tried to put down the glass of what it seems to be wine.As soon as JOY put the glass down, it slipped and almost fell on SEULGI's lap.But thanks to JOY who was quick on her feet, they managed not to spill the drink and was able to keep the sheets clean.It would have been a disaster if it was not for her since SEULGI did not even know what was happening and IRENE just froze there even though she had her eyes on the glass.Their fans commented, "That's impressive.", "Look at IRENE's facial expression.", "I think SEULGI still doesn't know what just happened."Meanwhile, Red Velvet is currently gearing up for its comeback.(Credit= Online Community)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)