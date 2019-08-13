SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Is Too Shy to Ask Other K-pop Groups for Photos?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Is Too Shy to Ask Other K-pop Groups for Photos?

K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 was spotted setting a timer on a phone camera instead of asking one of many K-pop group members around for photos.

On August 12, a shooting for MBC's holiday special variety show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' took place from early in the morning until late at night at Goyang Gymnasium, Gyeonggi-do.

A lot of K-pop acts as well as fans participated in this long hours of shooting, and at one point during the shooting, fans saw NCT 127 members taking photos of themselves.

It seemed like NCT 127 members got bored while waiting around for their turn for the games.NCT 127What fans found interesting though was the fact that they were using a timer on their phone camera to take group photos even though there were people around for them to ask if they could take photos for them.

JOHNNY repeated leaning his phone against a bottle of a drink, running towards his fellow members and posing after setting a timer on it for a good photo.

It looked like an inconvenient thing to do, but it seemed the members of NCT 127 were too shy to ask anyone around.NCT 127One fan managed to capture this funny moment on camera, then shared it online after when it all happened.

Along with the video, the fan wrote, "I guess they like to make their lives more complicated."

Upon watching this video, all fans could not stop laughing about it.
 
Meanwhile, NCT 127 released an English track 'Highway to Heaven' on July 19.

(Credit= '_parinkpinnk' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)     
