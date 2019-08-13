SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Som Hein Talks about Her Decision to Come Out; Warns to Take Legal Action
Following the news of her relationship and coming out as bisexual, singer Som Hein has shared more on her decision to make her relationship public.

On August 12, Som Hein took her personal Instagram account to talk about why she decided to do so, and warned those who post malicious content about her story online.

Som HeinSom Hein's post reads as follows:

If the posting of speculative news reports and videos continue, I will be taking legal measures.

I am in a loving relationship, and I confidently did come out (as bisexual) since it's not something wrong. 

I didn't do it so that I could stand out. What kind of person lightly makes the decision to come out like that?

People think differently, and they can hate same-sex relationships. Yes, you can hate it.

They have individual values, and I'm not trying to force anyone to understand or like homosexuality.

I am also not begging for anyone to like me or notice me. I honestly didn't think that I would receive this much attention.

I just didn't want to hide the fact that I am dating and in love with someone, just like anyone else.

I don't want my people to get hurt, and it is my duty to protect them.

If you keep posting malicious written contents online, I will also take legal actions to protect my people. Please stop.
Som HeinSom Hein made her singer debut in May, after getting attention from her appearance on Mnet's 2017 audition show 'Idol School'.

(Credit= 'somgodld' Instagram, Mnet Idol School)

(SBS Star)
