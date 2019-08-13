[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Impresses the Public by Going as Far as Getting Certified for His New Show

Actor Lee Seung Gi is receiving praise for being extra prepared for his upcoming show.On August 12, actor Lee Seo-jin, entertainer Park Na-rae, actress Jung Somin and Lee Seung Gi attended a press conference for SBS' upcoming television show 'Little Forest'.'Little Forest' is a show where the four cast members open and run an environmentally friendly day-care center where it is surrounded by nature.There, they will take care and spend time with children.During the press conference, Lee Seung Gi shared thoughts on his recent childcare experience which he was able to get during the shooting of 'Little Forest'.He said with a laugh, "I've heard about the importance of teaching children well and providing them a good environment, but it seemed the most important thing was to be physically strong enough for them."Then, Lee Seung Gi mentioned that he obtained a certification in child counseling for this show.First, he jokingly said, "I actually wanted to be the only one to get it, but Somin also got it. So, my certificate doesn't feel as cool anymore."He turned serious again and explained why he had decided to get it, "I thought that the parents might get worried leaving their children with a group of celebrities who do not seem like they know about childcare."Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Little Forest' was aired on August 12.(Credit= SBS funE)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)