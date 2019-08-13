SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona Thanks Cho Jung Seok for Helping Her Out During Tough Shooting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoona Thanks Cho Jung Seok for Helping Her Out During Tough Shooting

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.13 13:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona Thanks Cho Jung Seok for Helping Her Out During Tough Shooting
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation told what it was like filming an action movie for the first time and working with actor Cho Jung Seok.

Recently, Yoona sat down for an interview with SBS funE to talk about her movie 'EXIT'.YoonaDuring the interview, Yoona mentioned that she had a hard time filming action scenes in the movie.

Yoona said, "We either had to jump or climb every day. It was very physically strenuous. On some days, the muscles on my legs were too cramped or I just had absolutely no more energy to even walk."

She continued, "There were times when I really wanted to shoot the scene again, but couldn't because there was simply no way I could. That made me feel so frustrated that I ended up crying a few times."YoonaBut Yoona said that the members of the production team and Cho Jung-seok helped her get over those tough times.

Yoona said, "All the staff there cared about me a lot and actually took such great care of me. I feel really grateful for that."

She added, "Jung Seok helped me out a lot with acting and everything else, too. He's a kind and funny guy. He had always put me first and made me laugh."YoonaMeanwhile, 'EXIT' attracted over 6 million moviegoers since it premiered on July 31.

(Credit= SBS funE, CJ Entertainment)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992