[SBS Star] Yoona Thanks Cho Jung Seok for Helping Her Out During Tough Shooting

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation told what it was like filming an action movie for the first time and working with actor Cho Jung Seok.Recently, Yoona sat down for an interview with SBS funE to talk about her movie 'EXIT'.During the interview, Yoona mentioned that she had a hard time filming action scenes in the movie.Yoona said, "We either had to jump or climb every day. It was very physically strenuous. On some days, the muscles on my legs were too cramped or I just had absolutely no more energy to even walk."She continued, "There were times when I really wanted to shoot the scene again, but couldn't because there was simply no way I could. That made me feel so frustrated that I ended up crying a few times."But Yoona said that the members of the production team and Cho Jung-seok helped her get over those tough times.Yoona said, "All the staff there cared about me a lot and actually took such great care of me. I feel really grateful for that."She added, "Jung Seok helped me out a lot with acting and everything else, too. He's a kind and funny guy. He had always put me first and made me laugh."Meanwhile, 'EXIT' attracted over 6 million moviegoers since it premiered on July 31.(Credit= SBS funE, CJ Entertainment)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)