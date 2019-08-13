SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'YoongiWeLoveYou' Trends as Haters Bash BTS SUGA for His Weight Gain
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'YoongiWeLoveYou' Trends as Haters Bash BTS SUGA for His Weight Gain

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.13 11:39 수정 2019.08.13 11:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] YoongiWeLoveYou Trends as Haters Bash BTS SUGA for His Weight Gain
K-pop boy group BTS' fans, ARMY, trended 'YoongiWeLoveYou' on Twitter as haters bash SUGA for his weight gain.

On August 11, BTS performed at '2019 LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT', that took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.
SUGADuring BTS' performance, fans have noticed how SUGA has put on some weight, looking healthier than ever.

ARMYs loved the look―especially his chubby, squishy cheeks―saying that it makes him look cuter and adorable.
SUGAWhile it is normal for celebrities to gain some weight during their break, haters saw this as a chance to bash SUGA; posting negative and malicious comments towards him.

Fans did not remain silent, of course―and they nipped negative comments and trended 'YoongiWeLoveYou' to show their full support for SUGA not to get stressed and to fully enjoy his much-needed vacation.
SUGASome comments include, "Leave him alone!", "Body shaming will always be the most disgusting thing, and we won't tolerate it.", "A happy full cheeky smile. That's all fans could ever want.", and more.
 

Meanwhile, all members of BTS are currently taking an official break from all activities.

(Credit= Online Community, 'Bowwow' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992