[SBS Star] "I Miss them" TAEMIN Gets Nostalgic After Wrapping up His Solo Tour

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee expressed how much he misses his fellow members after finishing his first solo arena tour.On August 12, TAEMIN posted a picture of him and his fellow SHINee members dancing on stage along with a caption saying, "Guys! I successfully wrapped up my tour. I miss you."In the picture, all the members of SHINee including TAEMIN himself, ONEW, KEY, MINHO, and JONGHYUN are passionately performing on stage in matching outfits.TAEMIN finished his first solo arena tour 'TAEMIN ARENA TOUR 2019 ～X™～' on August 12 and it seems like he missed his fellow members while holding a concert in six different cities in Japan without them.After seeing this picture, KEY who enlisted in the military back in March left a comment that said, "Good job. Well done! Oh, that's right. I have to return my phone."This comment of his cracked up many of the group's fans because KEY adjusted in the army so well that he was acting like every other soldier in his unit who has to return their phone before going to bed.Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "5HINee FOREVER.", "Thank you for this picture.", "Well, you are not the only one who misses them.", and so on.Meanwhile, TAEMIN is planning on making his U.S debut in October as a member of new K-pop boy group SuperM.(Credit= 'lm_____ltm' Instagram, 'shinee' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)