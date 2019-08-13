SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Got His Ears Pierced for the First Time Because of V?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Got His Ears Pierced for the First Time Because of V?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.13 10:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Got His Ears Pierced for the First Time Because of V?
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN revealed a funny reason why he got his ears pierced for the first time.

On August 12, JIMIN held a live broadcast to spend time with his fans.

During the 40-minute live broadcast, JIMIN answered fans' questions and also told them some stories that might be of their interest.JIMINOne of the stories that he told was about the time when he got his ears pierced for the first time.

JIMIN started off the story by saying, "Okay, let me tell you why I got my ears pierced. It was totally unplanned, actually."

JIMIN said, "When I had just come to Seoul from Busan, I made plans to meet up with V and some of our school friends near Wangshimni Station on one weekend. We were supposed to meet around lunchtime, but when I got to the station, nobody except for one friend had come."JIMINHe continued, "We waited for about 40 minutes then I called V. He picked up his phone and said in a sleepy voice, 'Oh, I just woke up.' We ended up waiting for V to come join us for over two and a half hours on that day."

JIMIN went on, "While we were waiting for V, we looked around various shops nearby. Then, a jewelry shop caught my attention for some reason. I saw lots of earrings displayed on the windows and was like, 'Shall I just get my ears pierced? I mean, I've got nothing better to do now anyway.' So, that's how I got my very first ear piercings done."

He added, "After that though, I got quite into ear piercings that I got more done. But my ears don't really recover well after being pierced, so I got rid of most of them. There are only three left on my ears now."
 
Meanwhile, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS will officially be taking a temporary break from all activities for a while.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992