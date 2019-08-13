[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Got His Ears Pierced for the First Time Because of V?

지민이 귀뚫게 된 계기

태형이 2시간반 기다리다가

우연찮게



귀가 잘 물러서 현재는 3군데만 남았음

아미한테 물어보고

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN revealed a funny reason why he got his ears pierced for the first time.On August 12, JIMIN held a live broadcast to spend time with his fans.During the 40-minute live broadcast, JIMIN answered fans' questions and also told them some stories that might be of their interest.One of the stories that he told was about the time when he got his ears pierced for the first time.JIMIN started off the story by saying, "Okay, let me tell you why I got my ears pierced. It was totally unplanned, actually."JIMIN said, "When I had just come to Seoul from Busan, I made plans to meet up with V and some of our school friends near Wangshimni Station on one weekend. We were supposed to meet around lunchtime, but when I got to the station, nobody except for one friend had come."He continued, "We waited for about 40 minutes then I called V. He picked up his phone and said in a sleepy voice, 'Oh, I just woke up.' We ended up waiting for V to come join us for over two and a half hours on that day."JIMIN went on, "While we were waiting for V, we looked around various shops nearby. Then, a jewelry shop caught my attention for some reason. I saw lots of earrings displayed on the windows and was like, 'Shall I just get my ears pierced? I mean, I've got nothing better to do now anyway.' So, that's how I got my very first ear piercings done."He added, "After that though, I got quite into ear piercings that I got more done. But my ears don't really recover well after being pierced, so I got rid of most of them. There are only three left on my ears now."Meanwhile, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS will officially be taking a temporary break from all activities for a while.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)