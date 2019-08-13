SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Idol School' Contestant Som Hein Comes Out & Shares Photos with Her Girlfriend
Former 'Idol School' contestant/singer Som Hein has come out as bisexual.

On August 12, Som Hein shared a photo of herself with her girlfriend on her personal Instagram account with the caption, "Chu chu, my girlfriend."
Som HeinThen on August 14, she shared another photo of the two holding each other's hand with the caption, "My lovely girl."
Som HeinSom HeinLater, Som Hein went on to confirm the public's speculation that she is a bisexual, stating that it is true that she is currently in a same-sex relationship.

She also answered fans' questions about her girlfriend through a Q&A session.
Som HeinSom HeinSom Hein garnered a lot of attention for her innocent looks during her appearance on Mnet's survival audition show 'Idol School' in 2017.

However, she ultimately dropped out from the show due to health issues.

She made her singer debut with her first single 'Mini Radio' back in May.

(Credit= 'somgodld' Instagram, Mnet Idol School)

(SBS Star) 
