SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sulli & IU Have Fun Taking Photos of Each Other During a Break from Shooting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sulli & IU Have Fun Taking Photos of Each Other During a Break from Shooting

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.12 18:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sulli & IU Have Fun Taking Photos of Each Other During a Break from Shooting
K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member Sulli and K-pop artist IU's adorable friendship is making everybody smile.

On August 11, Sulli updated her Instagram with some new photos.

The photos showed Sulli enjoying a break with IU from shooting IU's drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

Recently, Sulli took part in the shooting as she made a special appearance in one of the episodes.Sulli and IUThe first photo was of Sulli passionately taking photos of IU sitting on a chair with a red dress and hat with a perfect posture.

The broad smile on her face suggests that she was having lots of fun while doing it.

The next two photos showed the outcome of Sulli's hard work―great photos of IU.SulliIUSoon after, IU shared photos of Sulli that she had taken on her Instagram.

It looked like IU had put in as much effort into taking Sulli's photos as she had for hers, because they also turned out looking superb.SulliThen only a couple of minutes later, Sulli posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram.

Along with a sweet photo of the two standing next to one another wearing a somewhat similar look, Sulli wrote, "Ji-eun (the name of Sulli's character in 'Hotel Del Luna') and Ji-eun (IU's real name)."SulliMeanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' featuring IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9PM KST.

(Credit= 'jelliy_jilli' 'foolmoon.long' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992