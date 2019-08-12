[SBS Star] Sulli & IU Have Fun Taking Photos of Each Other During a Break from Shooting

K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member Sulli and K-pop artist IU's adorable friendship is making everybody smile.On August 11, Sulli updated her Instagram with some new photos.The photos showed Sulli enjoying a break with IU from shooting IU's drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.Recently, Sulli took part in the shooting as she made a special appearance in one of the episodes.The first photo was of Sulli passionately taking photos of IU sitting on a chair with a red dress and hat with a perfect posture.The broad smile on her face suggests that she was having lots of fun while doing it.The next two photos showed the outcome of Sulli's hard work―great photos of IU.Soon after, IU shared photos of Sulli that she had taken on her Instagram.It looked like IU had put in as much effort into taking Sulli's photos as she had for hers, because they also turned out looking superb.Then only a couple of minutes later, Sulli posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram.Along with a sweet photo of the two standing next to one another wearing a somewhat similar look, Sulli wrote, "Ji-eun (the name of Sulli's character in 'Hotel Del Luna') and Ji-eun (IU's real name)."Meanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' featuring IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9PM KST.(Credit= 'jelliy_jilli' 'foolmoon.long' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)