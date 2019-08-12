SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Gets Too Sexy Yesterday & Fans Are All Spellbound
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK got extremely sexy with his wet hair yesterday.

On August 11, BTS performed at '2019 LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT', that took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.

It was a very hot and humid day with the highest mid-day temperature going up to 36°C (97°F), but BTS members performed wearing a shirt, blazer and long trousers.BTSDue to this, all seven members sweated a lot during their performance.

More than anybody though, JUNGKOOK sweated the most, and this was easy to tell by looking at how wet his hair was compared to other members.

Only after performing the first song, JUNGKOOK's long and curly hair started get wet and soon enough, his entire hair became wet.

This added so much more sexiness to his already-sexy face that fans watching the performance just could not take their eyes off him until he left the stage.BTSLater when photos and videos of JUNGKOOK performing at '2019 LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT' were shared online, "JUNGKOOK's wet hair" even trended on Twitter worldwide.

Fans' response included, "Wow, I'm dead.", "Oh man, the whole fandom's bias has been wrecked all of a sudden.", "Don't attack me like this, JUNGKOOK!", and so on.
 

(Credit= 'HEADLINER' YouTube, 'ONANDOFF_JK' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
