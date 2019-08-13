[SBS Star] Is BTS JIMIN Indecisive?

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN turned the most annoying characteristic in the whole world into the cutest flaw―indecisiveness.Among BTS' fans, the fact that JIMIN always has a hard time choosing between two things is pretty common knowledge.Some fans even say that seeing JIMIN making up his mind is even harder than seeing a unicorn in real life.JIMIN even came up with a compound word indicating both animals ("cags") when asked to choose between cats and dogs and added that he cannot answer the question because he thinks both of them are so cute.Whilst introducing the group's Japanese album, JIMIN picked all the group's tracks as a 'must-listen song' and recommended his fans to check out every single one of them.When asked to pick one between the two most beloved Japanese manga series, he eventually gave up after thinking about it for a while.But there are moments when these characteristics of him get even lovelier.JIMIN not only loves his fellow members exactly the same, but also needs every single one of them to feel whole.His favorite picture of all time is obviously the one that has everyone in it, and he thinks it is not a real trip if one of the members is missing.JIMIN hopes to live with his fellow members for 20 more years and strongly believes that he will be living with them even at 40.The first thing that sprang to JIMIN's mind was his fellow members when he was about to do a bungee jump, and he revealed that he feels loved the most when he is with them.After hearing these stories, his fans commented, "JIMIN, you are the best. I think you love BTS more than anyone.", "I think every single one of his cells are made of love.", "This is one of the many reasons why I love him", and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)