[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Reason Why He Never Shows a Sign of Fatigue on Stage

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK shared his philosophy on stage and explained why he always strives not to show that he is sick while performing.Recently, a thread from online community titled 'Things about JUNGKOOK that you probably didn't know' caught the eyes of many.

The post was consists of numerous pictures and videos of JUNGKOOK which well-described his credo about performance.